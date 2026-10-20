EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 12th interim notification

Walldorf, October 20, 2026

In the time period from October 12, 2026 until and including October 16, 2026, a number of 48,222 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-10-12 10,000 193.82 1,938,202.00 2026-10-13 10,000 196.02 1,960,188.00 2026-10-14 10,000 197.67 1,976,736.00 2026-10-15 8,222 199.34 1,638,980.88 2026-10-16 10,000 202.01 2,020,080.00 Total 48,222 197.77 9,534,186.88



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 16, 2026 amounts to 9,044,108

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board