EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 September 2022 until and including 16 September 2022, a total number of 155,796 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 13/09/2022 277 57.83 CEUX 13/09/2022 386 57.86 XETA 14/09/2022 22,791 57.50 CEUX 14/09/2022 3,961 57.51 TQEX 14/09/2022 11,356 57.42 XETA 15/09/2022 22,263 57.49 CEUX 15/09/2022 3,913 57.50 TQEX 15/09/2022 32,772 57.22 XETA 16/09/2022 21,487 55.95 CEUX 16/09/2022 3,812 56.04 TQEX 16/09/2022 32,778 55.30 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 16 September 2022 therefore amounts to 3,227,989 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 19 September 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board