EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 19 September 2022 until and including 23 September 2022, a total number of 301,070 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 19/09/2022 22,295 54.34 CEUX 19/09/2022 3,789 54.39 TQEX 19/09/2022 36,120 54.46 XETA 20/09/2022 22,294 53.75 CEUX 20/09/2022 4,226 53.75 TQEX 20/09/2022 35,846 53.82 XETA 21/09/2022 22,439 55.90 CEUX 21/09/2022 4,335 55.85 TQEX 21/09/2022 38,116 56.51 XETA 22/09/2022 23,685 57.01 CEUX 22/09/2022 4,717 57.03 TQEX 22/09/2022 28,108 56.86 XETA 23/09/2022 25,089 55.71 CEUX 23/09/2022 4,994 55.73 TQEX 23/09/2022 25,017 55.68 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 23 September 2022 therefore amounts to 3,529,059 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 26 September 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board