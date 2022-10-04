EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 26 September 2022 until and including 30 September 2022, a total number of 389,280 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 26/09/2022 26,052 55.43 CEUX 26/09/2022 5,248 55.38 TQEX 26/09/2022 41,018 55.13 XETA 27/09/2022 27,170 54.68 CEUX 27/09/2022 5,385 54.82 TQEX 27/09/2022 42,456 54.31 XETA 28/09/2022 27,923 52.34 CEUX 28/09/2022 5,526 52.33 TQEX 28/09/2022 43,126 51.89 XETA 29/09/2022 30,572 51.14 CEUX 29/09/2022 5,979 51.12 TQEX 29/09/2022 43,985 50.60 XETA 30/09/2022 34,071 50.80 CEUX 30/09/2022 6,217 50.79 TQEX 30/09/2022 44,552 51.26 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 30 September 2022 therefore amounts to 3,918,339 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 04 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board