10.10.2022 15:18:05

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

10.10.2022 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 03 October 2022 until and including 07 October 2022, a total number of 279,966 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
03/10/2022 35,078 52.35 CEUX
03/10/2022 6,137 52.44 TQEX
03/10/2022 44,995 53.16 XETA
04/10/2022 36,212 55.07 CEUX
04/10/2022 6,432 55.14 TQEX
04/10/2022 28,737 55.17 XETA
05/10/2022 13,426 55.09 CEUX
05/10/2022 2,590 55.02 TQEX
05/10/2022 7,857 55.03 XETA
06/10/2022 23,526 55.03 CEUX
06/10/2022 3,075 55.06 TQEX
06/10/2022 8,969 55.03 XETA
07/10/2022 37,627 54.31 CEUX
07/10/2022 7,543 54.30 TQEX
07/10/2022 17,762 54.14 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 07 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,198,305 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 10 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460047  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

Nachrichten