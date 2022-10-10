|
10.10.2022 15:18:05
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 03 October 2022 until and including 07 October 2022, a total number of 279,966 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 07 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,198,305 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 10 October 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1460047 10.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|26.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.04.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|55,32
|4,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX stößt in Gewinnzone vor -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach oben. In Deutschland sind nach schwachem Start ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zu Wochenanfang stabil. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen zum Wochenstart mit roten Vorzeichen.