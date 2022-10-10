EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 03 October 2022 until and including 07 October 2022, a total number of 279,966 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 03/10/2022 35,078 52.35 CEUX 03/10/2022 6,137 52.44 TQEX 03/10/2022 44,995 53.16 XETA 04/10/2022 36,212 55.07 CEUX 04/10/2022 6,432 55.14 TQEX 04/10/2022 28,737 55.17 XETA 05/10/2022 13,426 55.09 CEUX 05/10/2022 2,590 55.02 TQEX 05/10/2022 7,857 55.03 XETA 06/10/2022 23,526 55.03 CEUX 06/10/2022 3,075 55.06 TQEX 06/10/2022 8,969 55.03 XETA 07/10/2022 37,627 54.31 CEUX 07/10/2022 7,543 54.30 TQEX 07/10/2022 17,762 54.14 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 07 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,198,305 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 10 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board