EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 10 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022, a total number of 459,788 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 10/10/2022 38,162 54.61 CEUX 10/10/2022 7,684 54.56 TQEX 10/10/2022 41,548 54.37 XETA 11/10/2022 39,219 53.70 CEUX 11/10/2022 7,791 53.63 TQEX 11/10/2022 47,830 53.37 XETA 12/10/2022 39,998 53.56 CEUX 12/10/2022 7,904 53.55 TQEX 12/10/2022 48,841 53.39 XETA 13/10/2022 41,364 52.89 CEUX 13/10/2022 8,592 52.92 TQEX 13/10/2022 51,258 53.08 XETA 14/10/2022 42,920 53.72 CEUX 14/10/2022 9,061 53.79 TQEX 14/10/2022 27,616 53.97 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 14 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,658,093 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 17 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board