EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 17 October 2022 until and including 21 October 2022, a total number of 113,202 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 17/10/2022 2,775 53.69 CEUX 17/10/2022 758 53.68 TQEX 17/10/2022 1,826 53.75 XETA 19/10/2022 8,133 53.77 CEUX 19/10/2022 1,914 53.76 TQEX 19/10/2022 3,154 53.75 XETA 20/10/2022 25,468 53.67 CEUX 20/10/2022 5,290 53.66 TQEX 20/10/2022 9,931 53.66 XETA 21/10/2022 33,925 51.64 CEUX 21/10/2022 6,510 51.73 TQEX 21/10/2022 13,518 51.68 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 21 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,771,295 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 24 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board