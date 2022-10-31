EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 24 October 2022 until and including 28 October 2022, a total number of 436,709 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 24/10/2022 45,239 51.22 CEUX 24/10/2022 9,861 51.22 TQEX 24/10/2022 50,323 50.98 XETA 25/10/2022 44,974 51.33 CEUX 25/10/2022 9,992 51.37 TQEX 25/10/2022 49,163 52.19 XETA 26/10/2022 45,447 53.32 CEUX 26/10/2022 9,617 53.30 TQEX 26/10/2022 18,728 53.27 XETA 27/10/2022 37,271 52.60 CEUX 27/10/2022 5,926 52.60 TQEX 27/10/2022 12,546 52.59 XETA 28/10/2022 40,258 51.83 CEUX 28/10/2022 10,001 51.79 TQEX 28/10/2022 47,363 51.85 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 28 October 2022 therefore amounts to 5,208,004 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 31 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board