EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

07.11.2022 / 14:12 CET/CEST
In the period from 31 October 2022 until and including 04 November 2022, a total number of 491,771 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
31/10/2022 40,459 51.95 CEUX
31/10/2022 10,091 51.94 TQEX
31/10/2022 46,533 51.82 XETA
01/11/2022 41,040 52.35 CEUX
01/11/2022 10,068 52.30 TQEX
01/11/2022 38,701 52.20 XETA
02/11/2022 42,320 52.19 CEUX
02/11/2022 9,421 52.07 TQEX
02/11/2022 42,224 51.69 XETA
03/11/2022 44,242 49.66 CEUX
03/11/2022 9,570 49.76 TQEX
03/11/2022 48,920 49.85 XETA
04/11/2022 48,221 51.65 CEUX
04/11/2022 10,174 51.74 TQEX
04/11/2022 49,787 51.91 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 04 November 2022 therefore amounts to 5,699,775 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 07 November 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
