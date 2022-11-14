EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 07 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022, a total number of 94,961 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 07/11/2022 41,072 51.95 CEUX 07/11/2022 8.185 52.01 TQEX 07/11/2022 21.895 51.94 XETA 08/11/2022 14.804 51.95 CEUX 08/11/2022 1.703 52.04 TQEX 08/11/2022 5.204 51.98 XETA 09/11/2022 915 52.25 CEUX 09/11/2022 107 52.18 TQEX 09/11/2022 201 52.22 XETA 10/11/2022 463 52.39 CEUX 10/11/2022 189 52.37 TQEX 10/11/2022 223 52.44 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 therefore amounts to 5,794,736 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich. 14 November 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board