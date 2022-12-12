EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 05 December 2022 until and including 09 December 2022, a total number of 312,480 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 05/12/2022 5,252 52.05 CEUX 05/12/2022 1,934 52.07 TQEX 05/12/2022 1,395 52.13 XETA 06/12/2022 31,814 51.24 CEUX 06/12/2022 5,966 51.29 TQEX 06/12/2022 41,417 50.85 XETA 07/12/2022 31,412 50.71 CEUX 07/12/2022 5,837 50.72 TQEX 07/12/2022 44,182 50.97 XETA 08/12/2022 31,158 50.42 CEUX 08/12/2022 5,958 50.34 TQEX 08/12/2022 44,754 51.07 XETA 09/12/2022 30,820 51.69 CEUX 09/12/2022 5,786 51.73 TQEX 09/12/2022 24,795 51.63 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 09 December 2022 therefore amounts to 6,371,759 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 12 December 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board