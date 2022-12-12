EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

12.12.2022 14:30:03

In the period from 05 December 2022 until and including 09 December 2022, a total number of 312,480 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
05/12/2022 5,252 52.05 CEUX
05/12/2022 1,934 52.07 TQEX
05/12/2022 1,395 52.13 XETA
06/12/2022 31,814 51.24 CEUX
06/12/2022 5,966 51.29 TQEX
06/12/2022 41,417 50.85 XETA
07/12/2022 31,412 50.71 CEUX
07/12/2022 5,837 50.72 TQEX
07/12/2022 44,182 50.97 XETA
08/12/2022 31,158 50.42 CEUX
08/12/2022 5,958 50.34 TQEX
08/12/2022 44,754 51.07 XETA
09/12/2022 30,820 51.69 CEUX
09/12/2022 5,786 51.73 TQEX
09/12/2022 24,795 51.63 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 09 December 2022 therefore amounts to 6,371,759 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 12 December 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
