EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023, a total number of 31,872 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 31/03/2023 2,998 54.96 CEUX 31/03/2023 761 55.04 TQEX 31/03/2023 2,231 54.89 XETA 03/04/2023 3,843 54.01 CEUX 03/04/2023 779 54.13 TQEX 03/04/2023 1,921 54.09 XETA 04/04/2023 3,231 54.87 CEUX 04/04/2023 602 54.86 TQEX 04/04/2023 1,751 54.90 XETA 05/04/2023 4,556 54.15 CEUX 05/04/2023 498 54.21 TQEX 05/04/2023 1,432 54.24 XETA 06/04/2023 4,365 53.70 CEUX 06/04/2023 880 53.47 TQEX 06/04/2023 2,024 53.58 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023 therefore amounts to 31,872 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 11 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board