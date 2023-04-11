EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2023 14:47:54

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2023
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023, a total number of 31,872 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
31/03/2023 2,998 54.96 CEUX
31/03/2023 761 55.04 TQEX
31/03/2023 2,231 54.89 XETA
03/04/2023 3,843 54.01 CEUX
03/04/2023 779 54.13 TQEX
03/04/2023 1,921 54.09 XETA
04/04/2023 3,231 54.87 CEUX
04/04/2023 602 54.86 TQEX
04/04/2023 1,751 54.90 XETA
05/04/2023 4,556 54.15 CEUX
05/04/2023 498 54.21 TQEX
05/04/2023 1,432 54.24 XETA
06/04/2023 4,365 53.70 CEUX
06/04/2023 880 53.47 TQEX
06/04/2023 2,024 53.58 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023 therefore amounts to 31,872 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is available on the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 11 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
