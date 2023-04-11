|
11.04.2023 14:47:54
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023, a total number of 31,872 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 06 April 2023 therefore amounts to 31,872 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.
Munich, 11 April 2023
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1604983 11.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|10:45
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:45
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:45
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.04.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Scout24 Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.03.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|53,80
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX stärker -- Wall Street im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Dienstag aufwärts bewegen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag überwiegend aufwärts.