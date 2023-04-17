17.04.2023 10:12:16

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

17.04.2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 11 April 2023 until and including 14 April 2023, a total number of 21,893 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
11/04/2023 3,676 53.93 CEUX
11/04/2023 938 53.94 TQEX
11/04/2023 1,481 53.97 XETA
12/04/2023 4,673 53.83 CEUX
12/04/2023 509 53.81 TQEX
12/04/2023 992 53.83 XETA
13/04/2023 3,686 54.52 CEUX
13/04/2023 571 54.55 TQEX
13/04/2023 1,366 54.41 XETA
14/04/2023 2,413 55.25 CEUX
14/04/2023 621 55.22 TQEX
14/04/2023 967 55.24 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 14 April 2023 therefore amounts to 53,765 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich. 17 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
