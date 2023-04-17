EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 11 April 2023 until and including 14 April 2023, a total number of 21,893 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 11/04/2023 3,676 53.93 CEUX 11/04/2023 938 53.94 TQEX 11/04/2023 1,481 53.97 XETA 12/04/2023 4,673 53.83 CEUX 12/04/2023 509 53.81 TQEX 12/04/2023 992 53.83 XETA 13/04/2023 3,686 54.52 CEUX 13/04/2023 571 54.55 TQEX 13/04/2023 1,366 54.41 XETA 14/04/2023 2,413 55.25 CEUX 14/04/2023 621 55.22 TQEX 14/04/2023 967 55.24 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 14 April 2023 therefore amounts to 53,765 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich. 17 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board