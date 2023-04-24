EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 17 April 2023 until and including 21 April 2023, a total number of 29,754 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 17/04/2023 2,432 55.86 CEUX 17/04/2023 697 55.87 TQEX 17/04/2023 1,028 55.88 XETA 18/04/2023 2,254 56.43 CEUX 18/04/2023 444 56.32 TQEX 18/04/2023 1,693 56.27 XETA 19/04/2023 3,505 56.27 CEUX 19/04/2023 534 56.41 TQEX 19/04/2023 1,337 56.29 XETA 20/04/2023 4,326 55.92 CEUX 20/04/2023 441 56.17 TQEX 20/04/2023 1,986 55.96 XETA 21/04/2023 5,789 55.15 CEUX 21/04/2023 1,412 55.14 TQEX 21/04/2023 1,876 55.21 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 21 April 2023 therefore amounts to 83,519 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich. 24 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board