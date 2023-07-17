EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

17.07.2023 14:23:36

In the period from 10 July 2023 until and including 14 July 2023, a total number of 34,609 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
10/07/2023 13,217 54.43 CEUX
10/07/2023 1,968 54.32 TQEX
10/07/2023 5,761 54.30 XETA
11/07/2023 8,860 55.52 CEUX
11/07/2023 1,272 55.49 TQEX
11/07/2023 2,970 55.45 XETA
12/07/2023 372 55.21 CEUX
12/07/2023 94 55.46 TQEX
12/07/2023 95 55.02 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 14 July 2023 therefore amounts to 314,408 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 17 July 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
