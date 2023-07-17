EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 10 July 2023 until and including 14 July 2023, a total number of 34,609 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 10/07/2023 13,217 54.43 CEUX 10/07/2023 1,968 54.32 TQEX 10/07/2023 5,761 54.30 XETA 11/07/2023 8,860 55.52 CEUX 11/07/2023 1,272 55.49 TQEX 11/07/2023 2,970 55.45 XETA 12/07/2023 372 55.21 CEUX 12/07/2023 94 55.46 TQEX 12/07/2023 95 55.02 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 14 July 2023 therefore amounts to 314,408 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 17 July 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board