EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 31 July 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a total number of 64,168 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 31/07/2023 1,323 60.34 CEUX 31/07/2023 155 60.37 TQEX 31/07/2023 368 60.35 XETA 01/08/2023 4,382 60.01 CEUX 01/08/2023 505 59.98 TQEX 01/08/2023 1,443 60.02 XETA 02/08/2023 8,860 58.95 CEUX 02/08/2023 2,327 58.98 TQEX 02/08/2023 5,044 58.99 XETA 03/08/2023 14,748 58.06 CEUX 03/08/2023 2,121 58.06 TQEX 03/08/2023 6,584 58.07 XETA 04/08/2023 11,079 57.83 CEUX 04/08/2023 1,084 57.77 TQEX 04/08/2023 4,145 57.79 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 therefore amounts to 378,576 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 07 August 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board