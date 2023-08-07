|
07.08.2023 14:19:27
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 31 July 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a total number of 64,168 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 therefore amounts to 378,576 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.
Munich, 07 August 2023
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
07.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1697667 07.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Scout24 auf 'Buy' - Ziel 71 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.23
|Scout24 steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: Scout24 bleibt weiter auf Wachstumskurs mit deutlich erhöhter Profitabilität; Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 wird angehoben (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: Scout24 continues growth momentum and strongly improves profitability in H1 2023, leading to guidance upgrade for FY 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Scout24 legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.23
|Scout24 passt Ausblick nach oben an - Sprengnetter-Kauf sorgt auch bei Anlegern für Optimismus (dpa-AFX)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|10.07.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|21.06.23
|Scout24 Hold
|Warburg Research
|20.06.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.23
|Scout24 Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.04.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|59,84
|-2,19%