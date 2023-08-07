Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.08.2023 14:19:27

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

07.08.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 31 July 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a total number of 64,168 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
31/07/2023 1,323 60.34 CEUX
31/07/2023 155 60.37 TQEX
31/07/2023 368 60.35 XETA
01/08/2023 4,382 60.01 CEUX
01/08/2023 505 59.98 TQEX
01/08/2023 1,443 60.02 XETA
02/08/2023 8,860 58.95 CEUX
02/08/2023 2,327 58.98 TQEX
02/08/2023 5,044 58.99 XETA
03/08/2023 14,748 58.06 CEUX
03/08/2023 2,121 58.06 TQEX
03/08/2023 6,584 58.07 XETA
04/08/2023 11,079 57.83 CEUX
04/08/2023 1,084 57.77 TQEX
04/08/2023 4,145 57.79 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 therefore amounts to 378,576 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 07 August 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


07.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
