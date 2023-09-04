Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.09.2023 14:34:27

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

04.09.2023 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 28 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023, a total number of 11,321 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
28/08/2023 6,875 62.02 CEUX
28/08/2023 942 61.96 TQEX
28/08/2023 3,239 61.99 XETA
29/08/2023 176 62.23 CEUX
29/08/2023 89 62.32 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 01 September 2023 therefore amounts to 399,409 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 04 September 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


04.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1718491  04.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1718491&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen

18.08.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.08.23 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.08.23 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
09.08.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.08.23 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 63,58 -0,06% Scout24

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen