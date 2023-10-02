EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, a total number of 27,191 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 27/09/2023 4,570 65.48 CEUX 27/09/2023 251 65.30 TQEX 27/09/2023 1,702 65.45 XETA 28/09/2023 9,526 65.07 CEUX 28/09/2023 1,801 65.16 TQEX 28/09/2023 4,570 65.10 XETA 29/09/2023 2,907 65.74 CEUX 29/09/2023 584 65.76 TQEX 29/09/2023 1,280 65.77 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 29 September 2023 therefore amounts to 452,839 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 02 October 2023

Scout24 SE

