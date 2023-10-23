Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 14:11:05

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

23.10.2023 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 16 October 2023 until and including 20 October 2023, a total number of 140,924 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
16/10/2023
16/10/2023
16/10/2023
17/10/2023
17/10/2023
17/10/2023
18/10/2023
18/10/2023
18/10/2023
19/10/2023
19/10/2023
19/10/2023
20/10/2023
20/10/2023
20/10/2023		 7,635
693
3,557
8,166
761
3,145
7,126
964
3,385
22,912
2,246
11,892
24,619
3,460
40,363		 65.36
65.31
65.40
64.96
65.01
64.98
64.59
64.49
64.58
60.98
60.91
61.17
60.10
60.07
59.86		 CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 20 October 2023 therefore amounts to 625,299 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 23 October 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
