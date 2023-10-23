EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



23.10.2023 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 16 October 2023 until and including 20 October 2023, a total number of 140,924 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 16/10/2023

16/10/2023

16/10/2023

17/10/2023

17/10/2023

17/10/2023

18/10/2023

18/10/2023

18/10/2023

19/10/2023

19/10/2023

19/10/2023

20/10/2023

20/10/2023

20/10/2023 7,635

693

3,557

8,166

761

3,145

7,126

964

3,385

22,912

2,246

11,892

24,619

3,460

40,363 65.36

65.31

65.40

64.96

65.01

64.98

64.59

64.49

64.58

60.98

60.91

61.17

60.10

60.07

59.86 CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 20 October 2023 therefore amounts to 625,299 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 23 October 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board