EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST

In the period from 25 November 2025 until and including 28 November 2025, a total number of 14,963 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 25/11/2025 1,669 87.5817 CEUX 25/11/2025 364 87.5549 TQEX 25/11/2025 746 87.5101 XETA 26/11/2025 2,179 87.5318 CEUX 26/11/2025 440 87.5676 TQEX 26/11/2025 1,937 87.5718 XETA 27/11/2025 1,951 87.4976 CEUX 27/11/2025 698 87.5396 TQEX 27/11/2025 1,975 87.5143 XETA 28/11/2025 569 87.2504 CEUX 28/11/2025 1,110 87.4918 TQEX 28/11/2025 1,325 87.4801 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 28 November 2025 therefore amounts to 708,795 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 1 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board