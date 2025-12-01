Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Scout24 Aktie

WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

01.12.2025 14:50:33

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 November 2025 until and including 28 November 2025, a total number of 14,963 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
25/11/2025 1,669 87.5817 CEUX
25/11/2025 364 87.5549 TQEX
25/11/2025 746 87.5101 XETA
26/11/2025 2,179 87.5318 CEUX
26/11/2025 440 87.5676 TQEX
26/11/2025 1,937 87.5718 XETA
27/11/2025 1,951 87.4976 CEUX
27/11/2025 698 87.5396 TQEX
27/11/2025 1,975 87.5143 XETA
28/11/2025 569 87.2504 CEUX
28/11/2025 1,110 87.4918 TQEX
28/11/2025 1,325 87.4801 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 28 November 2025 therefore amounts to 708,795 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025

Berlin, 1 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238198  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

