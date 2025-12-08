EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



08.12.2025 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 1 December 2025 until and including 5 December 2025, a total number of 96,459 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 01/12/2025 2,139 87.1628 CEUX 01/12/2025 1,181 87.0699 TQEX 01/12/2025 1,654 87.1454 XETA 02/12/2025 3,335 86.7190 CEUX 02/12/2025 1,713 86.7339 TQEX 02/12/2025 2,753 86.7863 XETA 03/12/2025 1,212 86.7225 CEUX 03/12/2025 439 86.7868 TQEX 03/12/2025 1,486 86.6349 XETA 04/12/2025 22,232 86.6713 CEUX 04/12/2025 5,968 87.1062 TQEX 04/12/2025 12,356 86.6189 XETA 05/12/2025 17,794 87.6101 CEUX 05/12/2025 6,090 87.5229 TQEX 05/12/2025 16,107 87.5491 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 5 December 2025 therefore amounts to 805,254 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 8 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board