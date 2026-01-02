EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



02.01.2026 / 18:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE: Release of capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

The Management Board of Scout24 SE, Munich, ISIN DE000A12DM80, resolved on 3 December 2025, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, (cf. ad hoc announcement of 3 December 2025) to repurchase own shares of the Company with a volume of up to 500 million Euros via the stock exchange. The share buy-back shall not commence before 5 January 2026 (earliest possible purchase date) and will be completed no later than 30 June 2028 (latest possible purchase date). In this period and in accordance with the resolved buy-back programme, own shares of the Company worth up to a maximum of 500 million Euros (excluding transaction costs) shall be repurchased in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) whereby the first tranche shall not exceed 150 million Euros and each additional tranche is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. The maximum number of shares repurchased in this tranche, or potential further tranches shall not exceed a total amount of 7,000,000 shares. Against the background of the Annual General Meeting 2026 scheduled for 17 June 2026 and its legally compliant execution, no shares are expected to be repurchased in the period from 22 April 2026 until 11 May 2026 and from 5 June 2026 until 17 June 2026. Corresponding buy-back pauses will also be set forth in connection with the planned Annual General Meetings 2027 and 2028 to the extent that this is necessary for the legally compliant execution of these Annual General Meetings 2027 and 2028.

In a first tranche, own shares of the Company worth up to 100 million Euros (excluding transaction costs) will be repurchased starting from 5 January 2026, at the earliest, until no later than 2 July 2026. The maximum number of shares repurchased in this first tranche shall not exceed a total amount of 2,500,000 shares. Therefore, the Company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2025 to acquire own shares pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG). In the event that the volume of this authorization that can still be used is not sufficient, the renewal of such authorization shall be submitted to a future Annual General Meeting for resolution. On the basis of the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (as of 2 January 2026: 84.40 Euros), the value of 100 million Euros corresponds to a volume of up to ca. 1,184,834 shares.

The own shares will be repurchased for legally permitted purposes. The shares acquired as part of this share buy-back programme, together with other shares, which the Company has already acquired pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG and still holds, will at no time exceed 10 % of the share capital.

The buy-back of the first tranche will be implemented by a credit institution which makes its decisions on the timing of the share purchases independently and without being influenced by the Company. The right of Scout24 SE to terminate the mandate with the bank prematurely and to reassign it to another bank remains unaffected. The buy-back of own shares will be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) except for the limitations of the purposes set out in Article 5 (2) of the MAR.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2025, the countervalue per Scout24 share paid by Scout24 SE (excluding incidental purchase costs) may not exceed by more than 10 %, or fall below by more than 20 %, the average closing price of a Scout24 share in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the last three trading days preceding the obligation to acquire. In addition, in accordance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no purchase price will be paid which exceeds the higher of the price of the last independent trade or the highest last independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues. In accordance with Art. 3 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25 % of the average daily volume of the shares at the trading venue on which the respective purchase is carried out may be acquired on any trading day; the average daily volume of the shares results from the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the specific day of purchase. Buy-back orders will only be placed during continuous trading and not in the context of auction phases, and orders existing at the beginning of an auction phase will not be changed during this phase.

The share buy-back may be modified, suspended and resumed at any time in compliance with the applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be duly disclosed in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the MAR in conjunction with Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of the execution of such transactions in an aggregated form. Moreover, Scout24 SE will publish all disclosed transactions on its website https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Munich, 2 January 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board