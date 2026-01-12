Scout24 Aktie

12.01.2026 13:39:03

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

12.01.2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 9 January 2026, a total number of 89,129 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
05/01/2026 24,749 85.7158 CEUX
05/01/2026 4,610 85.0248 TQEX
05/01/2026 16,641 85.7332 XETA
06/01/2026 4,072 86.2174 CEUX
06/01/2026 1,787 86.2440 TQEX
06/01/2026 2,090 86.4278 XETA
07/01/2026 15,984 82.6498 CEUX
07/01/2026 4,780 82.7636 TQEX
07/01/2026 9,063 83.1245 XETA
08/01/2026 2,392 83.1145 CEUX
08/01/2026 537 83.0368 TQEX
08/01/2026 1,228 83.1500 XETA
09/01/2026 535 85.1919 CEUX
09/01/2026 381 85.5371 TQEX
09/01/2026 280 85.0014 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 9 January 2026 therefore amounts to 89,129 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 12 January 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258596  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

