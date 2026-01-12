EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



12.01.2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 9 January 2026, a total number of 89,129 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 05/01/2026 24,749 85.7158 CEUX 05/01/2026 4,610 85.0248 TQEX 05/01/2026 16,641 85.7332 XETA 06/01/2026 4,072 86.2174 CEUX 06/01/2026 1,787 86.2440 TQEX 06/01/2026 2,090 86.4278 XETA 07/01/2026 15,984 82.6498 CEUX 07/01/2026 4,780 82.7636 TQEX 07/01/2026 9,063 83.1245 XETA 08/01/2026 2,392 83.1145 CEUX 08/01/2026 537 83.0368 TQEX 08/01/2026 1,228 83.1500 XETA 09/01/2026 535 85.1919 CEUX 09/01/2026 381 85.5371 TQEX 09/01/2026 280 85.0014 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 9 January 2026 therefore amounts to 89,129 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 12 January 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board