EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

19.01.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

In the period from 12 January 2026 until and including 16 January 2026, a total number of 36,071 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 12/01/2026 3,608 86.0768 CEUX 12/01/2026 2,411 86.1701 TQEX 12/01/2026 2,969 86.1267 XETA 13/01/2026 4,382 86.4624 CEUX 13/01/2026 2,474 86.5027 TQEX 13/01/2026 3,766 86.5335 XETA 15/01/2026 1,924 85.6233 CEUX 15/01/2026 1,221 85.5975 TQEX 15/01/2026 1,151 85.6919 XETA 16/01/2026 5,640 85.7401 CEUX 16/01/2026 2,888 85.5309 TQEX 16/01/2026 3,637 85.6807 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 16 January 2026 therefore amounts to 125,200 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 19 January 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board