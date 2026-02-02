EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



02.02.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 26 January 2026 until and including 30 January 2026, a total number of 72,077 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 26/01/2026 5,060 85.7227 CEUX 26/01/2026 2,475 85.5386 TQEX 26/01/2026 2,689 85.5204 XETA 27/01/2026 5,511 85.7950 CEUX 27/01/2026 1,688 85.6310 TQEX 27/01/2026 2,377 85.9575 XETA 28/01/2026 8,642 85.4653 CEUX 28/01/2026 4,259 85.2458 TQEX 28/01/2026 4,693 85.3032 XETA 29/01/2026 8,641 84.2227 CEUX 29/01/2026 4,270 84.3500 TQEX 29/01/2026 5,612 84.3427 XETA 30/01/2026 8,338 84.0273 CEUX 30/01/2026 2,685 84.0624 TQEX 30/01/2026 5,137 84.1070 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 30 January 2026 therefore amounts to 261,406 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 2 February 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board