EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

09.02.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST

In the period from 2 February 2026 until and including 6 February 2026, a total number of 168,032 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 02/02/2026 5,993 83.9148 CEUX 02/02/2026 2,817 84.0047 TQEX 02/02/2026 3,789 83.9931 XETA 03/02/2026 20,184 81.2702 CEUX 03/02/2026 5,366 81.4257 TQEX 03/02/2026 11,467 81.3673 XETA 04/02/2026 38,646 75.7341 CEUX 04/02/2026 6,682 76.0231 TQEX 04/02/2026 31,655 75.8802 XETA 05/02/2026 8,703 74.9153 CEUX 05/02/2026 5,170 74.9415 TQEX 05/02/2026 6,161 75.1114 XETA 06/02/2026 9,963 74.2839 CEUX 06/02/2026 2,929 74.4167 TQEX 06/02/2026 8,507 74.3008 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 6 February 2026 therefore amounts to 429,438 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 9 February 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board