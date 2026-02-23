EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 16 February 2026 until and including 20 February 2026, a total number of 44,333 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 16/02/2026 1,029 68.5171 CEUX 16/02/2026 927 68.5416 TQEX 16/02/2026 646 68.8109 XETA 17/02/2026 9,919 68.3692 CEUX 17/02/2026 4,542 68.3812 TQEX 17/02/2026 6,013 68.3599 XETA 18/02/2026 10,698 67.8484 CEUX 18/02/2026 5,011 67.8709 TQEX 18/02/2026 5,548 67.7879 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 20 February 2026 therefore amounts to 589,791 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

