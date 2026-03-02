EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026, a total number of 96,322 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 23/02/2026 961 69.8302 CEUX 23/02/2026 323 70.1947 XETA 24/02/2026 10,559 69.3808 CEUX 24/02/2026 6,466 69.4622 TQEX 24/02/2026 6,656 69.3326 XETA 25/02/2026 5,286 69.6806 CEUX 25/02/2026 1,590 69.6313 TQEX 25/02/2026 3,455 69.6615 XETA 26/02/2026 30,261 67.2912 CEUX 26/02/2026 12,488 66.8226 TQEX 26/02/2026 18,277 67.6260 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 therefore amounts to 686,113 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 2 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board