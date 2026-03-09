Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
|
09.03.2026 14:09:23
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a total number of 7,961 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 6 March 2026 therefore amounts to 694,074 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.
Berlin, 9 March 2026
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2288042 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Scout24
|09.03.26
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.26
|Scout24 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|74,75
|0,54%
