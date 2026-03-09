EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a total number of 7,961 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 03/03/2026 1,548 68.9880 CEUX 03/03/2026 288 69.0708 TQEX 03/03/2026 503 69.0715 XETA 04/03/2026 1,442 69.6671 CEUX 04/03/2026 652 69.5145 TQEX 04/03/2026 1,101 69.3490 XETA 05/03/2026 1,018 70.3486 CEUX 05/03/2026 640 70.1793 TQEX 05/03/2026 769 70.2027 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 6 March 2026 therefore amounts to 694,074 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 9 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board