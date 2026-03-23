EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



23.03.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a total number of 185,740 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 16/03/2026 18,751 70.4355 CEUX 16/03/2026 10,829 70.3546 TQEX 16/03/2026 10,785 70.4069 XETA 17/03/2026 12,526 69.8476 CEUX 17/03/2026 4,446 69.9195 TQEX 17/03/2026 8,362 69.8070 XETA 18/03/2026 10,839 68.9054 CEUX 18/03/2026 7,048 68.7886 TQEX 18/03/2026 6,885 68.8541 XETA 19/03/2026 24,654 66.8997 CEUX 19/03/2026 11,402 67.0776 TQEX 19/03/2026 18,183 66.8601 XETA 20/03/2026 20,540 65.5831 CEUX 20/03/2026 9,345 65.5701 TQEX 20/03/2026 11,145 65.4761 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 therefore amounts to 939,644 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 23 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board