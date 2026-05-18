EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



18.05.2026 / 15:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026, a total number of 105,142 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 12/05/2026 35,586 71.1141 CEUX 12/05/2026 11,071 69.5462 TQEX 12/05/2026 19,998 71.4268 XETA 13/05/2026 146 72.1500 CEUX 13/05/2026 159 73.5000 TQEX 13/05/2026 136 72.6000 XETA 14/05/2026 645 74.7605 CEUX 14/05/2026 338 74.7033 TQEX 14/05/2026 150 75.3000 XETA 15/05/2026 16,141 72.8801 CEUX 15/05/2026 9,231 73.1129 TQEX 15/05/2026 11,541 72.9368 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 therefore amounts to 1,260,418 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 18 May 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board