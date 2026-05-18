Scout24 Aktie

Scout24 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

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18.05.2026 15:43:43

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 15:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026, a total number of 105,142 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
12/05/2026 35,586 71.1141 CEUX
12/05/2026 11,071 69.5462 TQEX
12/05/2026 19,998 71.4268 XETA
13/05/2026 146 72.1500 CEUX
13/05/2026 159 73.5000 TQEX
13/05/2026 136 72.6000 XETA
14/05/2026 645 74.7605 CEUX
14/05/2026 338 74.7033 TQEX
14/05/2026 150 75.3000 XETA
15/05/2026 16,141 72.8801 CEUX
15/05/2026 9,231 73.1129 TQEX
15/05/2026 11,541 72.9368 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 therefore amounts to 1,260,418 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 18 May 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329298  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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