Scout24 Aktie

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WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

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26.05.2026 15:29:33

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 15:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 18 May 2026 until and including 22 May 2026, a total number of 112,466 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
18/05/2026 14,799 71.4565 CEUX
18/05/2026 7,967 71.6207 TQEX
18/05/2026 12,130 71.1433 XETA
19/05/2026 8 73.5500 CEUX
19/05/2026 16 73.8000 XETA
20/05/2026 17,768 71.8620 CEUX
20/05/2026 5,698 71.8959 TQEX
20/05/2026 10,723 71.8429 XETA
21/05/2026 3,067 71.4516 CEUX
21/05/2026 1,493 71.5803 TQEX
21/05/2026 1,586 71.5454 XETA
22/05/2026 18,820 70.1389 CEUX
22/05/2026 5,845 70.1690 TQEX
22/05/2026 12,546 70.5671 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 22 May 2026 therefore amounts to 1,372,884 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 26 May 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333690  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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