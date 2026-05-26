EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



26.05.2026 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 18 May 2026 until and including 22 May 2026, a total number of 112,466 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 18/05/2026 14,799 71.4565 CEUX 18/05/2026 7,967 71.6207 TQEX 18/05/2026 12,130 71.1433 XETA 19/05/2026 8 73.5500 CEUX 19/05/2026 16 73.8000 XETA 20/05/2026 17,768 71.8620 CEUX 20/05/2026 5,698 71.8959 TQEX 20/05/2026 10,723 71.8429 XETA 21/05/2026 3,067 71.4516 CEUX 21/05/2026 1,493 71.5803 TQEX 21/05/2026 1,586 71.5454 XETA 22/05/2026 18,820 70.1389 CEUX 22/05/2026 5,845 70.1690 TQEX 22/05/2026 12,546 70.5671 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 22 May 2026 therefore amounts to 1,372,884 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 26 May 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board