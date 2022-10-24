EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 49th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 23 October 2022, a number of 400,245 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 17/10/2022 99,267 105.78050 18/10/2022 74,941 109.39483 19/10/2022 75,492 108.60756 20/10/2022 75,116 107.41650 21/10/2022 75,429 106.06224

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 23 October 2022 amounts to 15,588,560 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 24 October 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board