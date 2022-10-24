NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 10:32:22

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 49th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

24.10.2022 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 49th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 23 October 2022, a number of 400,245 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
17/10/2022 99,267 105.78050
18/10/2022 74,941 109.39483
19/10/2022 75,492 108.60756
20/10/2022 75,116 107.41650
21/10/2022 75,429 106.06224

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 23 October 2022 amounts to 15,588,560 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 24 October 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470213  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens AGmehr Nachrichten