EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – Final Report
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

29.01.2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – Final Report

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback

In the time period from 22 January 2024 until and including 25 January 2024, a number of 132,466 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
22/01/2024 33,170 162.80069
23/01/2024 34,349 163.01349
24/01/2024 32,569 165.80248
25/01/2024 32,378 166.78298

 

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 25 January 2024. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 25 January 2024 amounts to 24,725,201 shares. This corresponds to 3.09% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €120.41 per share. Taking into account balancing amounts paid to or received by the commissioned bank during the term of the share buyback, each of which acted as a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price, the average purchase price per share, in relation to the total share buyback, is amounting to €121.31. The buyback volume thus amounts to a total of €2,999,362,321.59.

 

On 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

Munich, 29 January 2024

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
