EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – Final Report

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



29.01.2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – Final Report

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback

In the time period from 22 January 2024 until and including 25 January 2024, a number of 132,466 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 22/01/2024 33,170 162.80069 23/01/2024 34,349 163.01349 24/01/2024 32,569 165.80248 25/01/2024 32,378 166.78298

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 25 January 2024. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 25 January 2024 amounts to 24,725,201 shares. This corresponds to 3.09% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €120.41 per share. Taking into account balancing amounts paid to or received by the commissioned bank during the term of the share buyback, each of which acted as a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price, the average purchase price per share, in relation to the total share buyback, is amounting to €121.31. The buyback volume thus amounts to a total of €2,999,362,321.59.

On 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

Munich, 29 January 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board