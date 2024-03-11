EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting

11.03.2024

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 4 March 2024 until and including 10 March 2024 a number of 68,056 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 04/03/2024 15,146 181.45714 05/03/2024 15,304 179.52013 06/03/2024 12,607 178.90885 07/03/2024 12,550 180.36147 08/03/2024 12,449 181.76744

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 10 March 2024 amounts to 435,537 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 11 March 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board