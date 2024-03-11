EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2024 10:33:43

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting
11.03.2024 / 10:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 4 March 2024 until and including 10 March 2024 a number of 68,056 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
04/03/2024 15,146 181.45714
05/03/2024 15,304 179.52013
06/03/2024 12,607 178.90885
07/03/2024 12,550 180.36147
08/03/2024 12,449 181.76744

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 10 March 2024 amounts to 435,537 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 11 March 2024

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
