29.07.2024 10:38:27

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 24th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

29.07.2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 24th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 July 2024 until and including 28 July 2024, a number of 285,636 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
22/07/2024 60,468 173.82132
23/07/2024 56,040 174.47272
24/07/2024 62,318 171.94943
25/07/2024 53,750 167.44951
26/07/2024 53,060 169.62224

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 28 July 2024 amounts to 3,541,959 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 29 July 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

 


29.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1956101  29.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956101&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens AGmehr Nachrichten