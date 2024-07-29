EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

|
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 24th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 24th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 22 July 2024 until and including 28 July 2024, a number of 285,636 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 28 July 2024 amounts to 3,541,959 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 29 July 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
