EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



05.08.2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 July 2024 until and including 04 August 2024, a number of 328,326 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 29/07/2024 64,990 169.00638 30/07/2024 64,065 168.44625 31/07/2024 64,795 169.71753 01/08/2024 65,734 166.80002 02/08/2024 68,742 159.53933

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 04 August 2024 amounts to 3,870,285 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 05 August 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board