EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 09:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 94th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 November 2025 until and including 30 November 2025 a number of 352,339 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 24/11/2025 71,095 221.83898 25/11/2025 69,840 225.53316 26/11/2025 69,389 227.09466 27/11/2025 71,192 227.66040 28/11/2025 70,823 228.33854

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 30 November 2025 amounts to 18,897,052 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 1 December 2025

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board