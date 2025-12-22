Siemens Aktie

WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101

22.12.2025 09:06:53

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 97th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 97th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 15 December 2025 until and including 21 December 2025 a number of 350,778 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
15/12/2025 68,353 238.40011
16/12/2025 69,338 238.25680
17/12/2025 78,969 235.23199
18/12/2025 67,266 234.59696
19/12/2025 66,852 235.71474

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 21 December 2025 amounts to 19,903,233 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 22 December 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249786  22.12.2025 CET/CEST

