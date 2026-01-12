Siemens Aktie

12.01.2026 09:30:03

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 100th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12.01.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 100th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 5 January 2026 until and including 11 January 2026 a number of 287,513 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
05/01/2026 64,670 243.55568
06/01/2026 63,956 246.78229
07/01/2026 62,254 252.99743
08/01/2026 34,463 254.79353
09/01/2026 62,170 253.77318

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 11 January 2026 amounts to 20,377,075 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 12 January 2026

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258440  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

06.01.26 Siemens Outperform Bernstein Research
06.01.26 Siemens Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.12.25 Siemens Buy UBS AG
19.12.25 Siemens Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.12.25 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siemens AG 257,00 0,82% Siemens AG

