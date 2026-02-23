EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 106th Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



23.02.2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 106th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 16 February 2026 until and including 22 February 2026 a number of 354,983 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 16/02/2026 79,351 241.27949 17/02/2026 67,223 234.39627 18/02/2026 65,067 244.66730 19/02/2026 78,033 241.35948 20/02/2026 65,309 241.38175

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 22 February 2026 amounts to 21,791,039 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 23 February 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board