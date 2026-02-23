Siemens Aktie
WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101
|
23.02.2026 10:29:53
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 106th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 106th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 16 February 2026 until and including 22 February 2026 a number of 354,983 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 22 February 2026 amounts to 21,791,039 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 23 February 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2279888 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens AG
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:31
|Trotz US-Zollbremsen: Elektroindustrie knackt Exportrekord (dpa-AFX)
|
20.02.26
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX beendet die Freitagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Siemens-Aktie mit Kurskapriolen: KI-Sorgen treffen auf starke Fundamentaldaten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Siemens AG
|16.02.26
|Siemens Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.26
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Siemens Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.26
|Siemens Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.26
|Siemens Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.26
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Siemens Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.26
|Siemens Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.26
|Siemens Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.26
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Siemens Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.26
|Siemens Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.26
|Siemens Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.26
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.12.25
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.25
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.07.25
|Siemens Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Siemens Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.02.26
|Siemens Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Siemens Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.26
|Siemens Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.25
|Siemens Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siemens AG
|243,10
|-0,57%