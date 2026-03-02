Siemens Aktie
WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101
|
02.03.2026 13:06:53
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 107th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 107th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 1 March 2026 a number of 343,458 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 1 March 2026 amounts to 22,134,497 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 2 March 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283878 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens AG
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Minuszeichen in Europa: So steht der Euro STOXX 50 am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:57
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09:57
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:57
|Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)