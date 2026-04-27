EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 115th Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 115th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 April 2026 until and including 26 April 2026, a number of 796,846 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price

in Xetra trading 20/04/2026 159,370 242.94400 21/04/2026 159,370 244.34972 22/04/2026 159,370 243.76161 23/04/2026 159,370 242.25032 24/04/2026 159,366 241.64818

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 26 April 2026 amounts to 26,963,350 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 April 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board