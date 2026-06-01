EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 118th Interim Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



01.06.2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 118th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 May 2026 until and including 31 May 2026, a number of 278,209 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 25/05/2026 52,375 274.94289 26/05/2026 60,784 273.94501 27/05/2026 57,856 276.00920 28/05/2026 54,047 271.16671 29/05/2026 53,147 271.02261

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 31 May 2026 amounts to 27,647,949 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 1 June 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board