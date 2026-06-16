Siemens Aktie
WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101
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16.06.2026 19:14:23
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback - Final Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback
In the time period from 8 June 2026 until and including 15 June 2026, a number of 314,736 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 15 June 2026. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 15 June 2026 amounts to 28,261,391 shares. This corresponds to 3.61% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €212.28 per share. Taking into account balancing amounts paid to or received by the commissioned bank during the term of the share buyback, each of which acted as a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price, the average purchase price per share, in relation to the total share buyback, is amounting to €212.27. The total consideration paid for the shares amounts to €5,999,007,745.04 (excluding incidental transaction charges).
On 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-26).
Munich, 16 June 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2347494 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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