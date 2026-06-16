EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



16.06.2026 / 19:14 CET/CEST

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Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)

no. 596/2014

Share buyback - Final Reporting

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback

In the time period from 8 June 2026 until and including 15 June 2026, a number of 314,736 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 08/06/2026 54,324 265.10947 09/06/2026 65,602 267.61474 10/06/2026 63,061 260.21058 11/06/2026 64,365 260.03917 12/06/2026 66,297 265.22078 15/06/2026 1,087 271.54439

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 15 June 2026. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 15 June 2026 amounts to 28,261,391 shares. This corresponds to 3.61% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €212.28 per share. Taking into account balancing amounts paid to or received by the commissioned bank during the term of the share buyback, each of which acted as a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price, the average purchase price per share, in relation to the total share buyback, is amounting to €212.27. The total consideration paid for the shares amounts to €5,999,007,745.04 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

On 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-26).

Munich, 16 June 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board