EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The share buyback resolved today by Siemens Energy AG (hereinafter also referred to as "Company") will commence on 2 January 2023. In the time period until 30 September 2023 at the longest, treasury shares of the Company with a maximum value of EUR 130,000,000.00 (excluding incidental transaction charges) shall be acquired, in total, however, no more than 72,664,519 no-par-value shares. The share buyback serves the sole purpose of issuing shares to employees and members of the Executive Board of the Company and employees and board members of the Companys affiliated companies in connection with share-based remuneration programs and employee stock programs. The Executive Board thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 18 September 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). If the share buyback reaches the end of the validity period or the acquisition limits of this authorization, it can be continued under a new authorization, subject to the granting of such new authorization to be approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the acquisition and use of treasury shares.

An institution is mandated to carry out the buyback, making its decisions on the time of the acquisition of shares independently and without the influence of the Company. The right of the Company to prematurely terminate the mandate of the institution in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be terminated, suspended and resumed at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

The buyback shall be implemented exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental transaction charges) must neither exceed the share price of a share of Siemens Energy AG on a trading day, as determined by the opening auction of a Siemens Energy Share in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) by more than 10% nor fall below such market price by more than 20%.

The institution is further obligated to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 para. 1 and 2 as well as para. 3 subparagraph 1 and 2 lit. b) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also referred to as "Buyback Regulation"). According to the Buyback Regulation, inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, the higher of the two values being relevant. Furthermore, pursuant to the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The daily volumes of Siemens Energy shares to be acquired by the institution mandated with the purchase of treasury shares depend on the development of their stock market price. Siemens Energy AG remains entitled to modify the volume instructions. Further, the buyback shall be implemented in the way most favourable and in line with the Companys interest.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 Buyback Regulation in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, Siemens Energy AG will publish the transactions on its website under www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

Munich, 23 December 2022

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board