EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

16.01.2023 13:27:47

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 2nd Interim Reporting
16.01.2023 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 9 January 2023 until and including 15 January 2023, a number of 395,324 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
09.01.2023 79,000 18.1365
10.01.2023 80,000 17.7952
11.01.2023 80,000 18.5441
12.01.2023 78,324 18.6235
13.01.2023 78,000 18.8611

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 15 January 2023 amounts to 808,786 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 16 January 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
