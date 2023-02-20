EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

|
/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 7th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 13 February 2023 until and including 19 February 2023, a number of 386,391 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 19 February 2023 amounts to 2,344,003 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 20 February 2023
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
