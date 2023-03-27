EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 15:10:18

In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 26 March 2023, a number of 373,175 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
20.03.2023                      67,532 18.7656
21.03.2023                      77,000 19.3676
22.03.2023                      76,000 19.1119
23.03.2023                      77,500 19.1901
24.03.2023                      75,143 18.6059

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 26 March 2023 amounts to 4,235,580 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 March 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


