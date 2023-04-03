|
03.04.2023 13:52:45
EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 13th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 March 2023 until and including 2 April 2023, a number of 377,031 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 2 April 2023 amounts to 4,612,611 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 3 April 2023
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
